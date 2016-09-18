Happy Birthday! Tom Hardy Turns 39 Years Old Today

Happy Birthday, Tom! The actor turns 39 today.

Born in London, in 1977, Tom Hardy entered into a family of established artists. His mother was a painter, while his father wrote comedy and novels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After attending Duff Miller Sixth Form College, Hardy went on to further his acting skills at Richmond Drama School and Drama Centre London.

Tom ended his time at Drama Centre early, however, as he was given a role in the HBO war series, Band of Brothers.

Throughout his early career, Tom had many minor roles in popular films. After making his big-screen debut in Ridley Scott’s 2001 film Black Hawk Down, Hardy appeared in Star Trek: Nemesis, Layer Cake, Marie Anoinette, and Sucker Punch.

His first leading role came in 2008, when he played the title character in Bronson. While he was the star of this film, it was a supporting role two years later that made Tom Hardy a hot commodity.

After his portrayal of Eames in the 2010 Christopher Nolan thriller, Inception, Hardy began to land much more prominent roles.

In addition to playing Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Hardy also starred in such fims as Lawless, Warrior, This Means War, and The Drop.

In 2015, Tom starred in two of the year’s biggest, and most celebrated, prodcutions. He played the title character in Mad Max: Fury Road, alongside Charlize Theron, and appeared opposite Leonardo DiCapiro’s Oscar-Winning role in The Revenant.

Tom is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s newest production, Dunkirk, and is slated to film the next installment in the Mad Max franchise, The Wasteland, after that.

Tom Hardy has one son, andtwo dogs, with his wife, Charlotte Riley.

Happy Birthday!