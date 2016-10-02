Happy Birthday Ezra Miller! The actor turns 24 today!

Born in Wyckoff, New Jersey, Ezra grew up in the performing arts. His mother Marta was a dancer, and Ezra began performing when he was still in elementary school.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the age of 6, Miller began his training as an opera singer. The training was initially used as a method to help him with a speech impediment, but Ezra grew to love the art. He went on to perform with the Metropolitan Opera, and was part of the American premiere of White Raven.

Once he made his transition into acting, he was featured in several small films as a lead role. After starring in Afterschool and Beware The Gonzo, Miller scored his breakout role in the indie hit, We Need To Talk About Kevin.

In 2010, Ezra made waves with American audiences with his portrayal of Patrick in the adaptation of the popular novel, The Perks Of Being A Wallflower. Following that performance, Miller nabbed vital roles in The Stanford Prison Experiment and Trainwreck.

This past year, Ezra was given his biggest role to date. He was cast as Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in the DC extended universe. The character appeared in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and will have a large role in Justice League, set to release in 2017. The actor will also have a large role in the Harry Potter spin-off film, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

Happy Birthday!