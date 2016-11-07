Hallie Kate Eisenberg From 90s Pepsi Commercials Is Jesse Eisenberg’s Sister

Think back to 1990s television. Do you remember those classic Pepsi commercials? The ones with the little girl? She had long, curly, brown hair and the most adorable and enviable dimpled face? Yeah, those ones! Well, it turns out that the little Pepsi girl has quite the famous brother.

According to Hellogiggles, the actress who played the Pepsi girl was Hallie Kate Eisenberg. Her brother? None other than The Social Network‘s Jesse Eisenberg.

Hallie is the younger of the Eisenberg siblings. She may have started off sipping Pepsi, but she quickly picked up other acting roles. She appeared in The Insider and How to Eat Fried Worms. She also acted alongside Robin Williams in Bicentennial Man.

Today, Hallie still picks up a few acting roles here and there, for example, she worked with her brother recently on the Holy Rollers. Otherwise, she’s just happy living life with boyfriend Owen Danoff – who competed on The Voice.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com