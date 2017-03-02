Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Sweet Selfie With Boyfriend Brad Falchuk on His Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow rarely shares photos with her boyfriend, Brad Falchuk, but the actress made a special exception for the TV producer’s 46th birthday Wednesday.

Happy birthday, handsome A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

Paltrow took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie of the pair, writing, “Happy birthday, handsome.”

Although the actress keeps her relationship private, she did share with InStyle how Falchuk, who has two children with his ex-wife, feels about co-parenting with her and ex-husband Chris Martin.

“He has his own version of it, his own family where it’s not a couple but it’s a family,” she said.

The actress and Coldplay frontman have remained incredibly amicable since their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014, telling the magazine Martin would “take a bullet” for her and is at her house “every single day.”

Paltrow and Falchuk took their romance public in April 2015, People shares, although they had been reportedly linked for a year before that.

This story first appeared at Womanista.

