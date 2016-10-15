Gwen Stefani Takes Blake Shelton to Disneyland and Her Childhood Home

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are looking like quite the happy family.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pack on the PDA in Disneyland! https://t.co/aDjrJHfC5n pic.twitter.com/H1p0QC7PkX — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) October 13, 2016

The couple spent a day together at Disneyland with Stefani’s three kids. The No Doubt frontwoman documented the trip on Snapchat, of course.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gwen Stefani passou o dia de ontem (12.10) na Disneyland em Anaheim, CA. Mais fotos na nossa fan page: https://t.co/GmhEpBuxMq pic.twitter.com/9YqDk4V0S3 — Gwen Stefani Brasil (@GwenStefaniBR) October 13, 2016

Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2 looked like they were having a blast.

Even Shelton, wearing a “1st Visit!” pin looked like he enjoyed the day.

While they were out and about, Shelton and Stefani also took a trip to her childhood home in Anaheim.

“We are actually doing a tour of Anaheim right now, and we’re at my house that I grew up at,” she told fans in a Snapchat video.

Shelton added, “It’s incredible!”

She then showed him the “Beacon Street” house where she and fellow bandmates made their second album, The Beacon Street Collection.

(Photo: Snapchat/Gwen Stefani )