Gwen Stefani Takes Blake Shelton to Disneyland and Her Childhood Home

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are looking like quite the happy family.

The couple spent a day together at Disneyland with Stefani’s three kids. The No Doubt frontwoman documented the trip on Snapchat, of course.

Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2 looked like they were having a blast.

Even Shelton, wearing a “1st Visit!” pin looked like he enjoyed the day.

While they were out and about, Shelton and Stefani also took a trip to her childhood home in Anaheim.

“We are actually doing a tour of Anaheim right now, and we’re at my house that I grew up at,” she told fans in a Snapchat video.

Shelton added, “It’s incredible!”

She then showed him the “Beacon Street” house where she and fellow bandmates made their second album, The Beacon Street Collection.

(Photo: Snapchat/Gwen Stefani )
