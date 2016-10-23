Guy Performs Epic Version Of Mario Theme Song With Gun And Trumpet

One YouTube user wanted to give his fans a blast from the past with a strangely awesome rendition of the “Mario Theme Song.” In his left hand, the man played the brass instrument, and in his right hand he fires a handgun to the beat of the catchy theme song from the classic Nintendo game.

This gem of an Internet video was uploaded in February of 2016, but it is just now getting heavy circulation on social media. The man behind the video, Charlie Cook, edited the clip and mixed in footage from the Quentin Tarantino shoot ’em up Western Django Unchained.

Cook has combined his love of firearms with his affinity for musical to create GunGram. On Charlie Cook’s YouTube channel, here’s how he describes the page. “This is Charlie Cook’s Personal Shooting Instruction YouTube page. We cover firearms safety, responsible use of firearms and ‘good clean fun’ with firearms. Safety is paramount!”

On his Twitter account, Cook describes himself as a “Band teacher, firearms instructor, all around good guy!”

Not only has Cook ripped off a hilarious take on the “Mario Theme Song,” but he also performed “Happy Birthday” for many of his fans upon request. The firearm-wielding musician has done videos to celebrate birthdays, father’s day, and pretty much any occasion you could imagine.

With the holidays just around the corner, you may be looking to treat your special someone to a memorable present. Well thanks to Charlie Cook, you too can have a personalized GunGram. In order to have Charlie customize a video for you and your special someone, all you have to do is email him at CharliesGunGram@gmail.com.

Holiday tunes are extremely popular on Cook’s YouTube channel. He’s performed songs such as “Old Lang Syne,” “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!,” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”

A particular video Charlie Cook shared on YouTube received a lot of love from the viewers. Cook’s rendition of the Star Spangled Banner was one of his most highly watched videos because it was just about as patriotic as it gets.

Check out Cook’s epic take on the National Anthem below:

One viewer wrote in the comments section, “This is the most America thing I’ve ever found in youtube…HELL YEAH ‘MURICA.”

Another viewer wrote, “GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.!!!! This made me shed a tear. BEAUTIFUL”

You can check out all of Charlie Cook’s Gun Grams on his YouTube Channel here.

What song would you have Charlie Cook perform for you with a GunGram?

