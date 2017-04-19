Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water’ Gets December Release Date

Few current filmmakers are as imaginative or can craft the macabre quite like Guillermo del Toro. Whether it be big budget action films like Pacific Rim or a blend of horror and fantasy with Pan’s Labyrinth or Hellboy, the filmmaker’s ambition knows no bounds. The film del Toro’s most recently been working on, The Shape of Water, has been one of this year’s most anticipated films, whose release has finally been announced for December.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“The Shape of Water is an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda discover a secret classified experiment.”

The upcoming film could potentially be his most successful yet, as it stars Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, and Octavia Spencer.

In addition to the film featuring many Oscar contenders, and winners, the film will be released on December 8, landing it in Oscar season. The week after Shape of Water‘s release, The Last Jedi hits theaters, so it looks like the film wanted to get out ahead of the massive blockbuster.

The filmmaker has had an incredibly interesting career, bouncing from small horror films like The Devil’s Backbone to sci-fi horror like Mimic, eventually doing larger budget films like the fan-favorite Hellboy franchise. Even if some of his films don’t go on to be box office heavyweights, del Toro has also made critical favorites like Pan’s Labyrinth, with critics regularly taking note of his ambition.

