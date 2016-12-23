Grandmother Reveals How ’16 and Pregnant’ Star Valerie Fairman’s Daughter Is Coping With Mother’s Death

Valerie Fairman, one of the young mothers featured on MTV‘s 16 and Pregnant, was found dead on Thursday, leaving behind her 7-year-old daughter, Naveah.

The child, who lives with her grandmother, Janice Fairman, has been holding up in the wake of her mother’s passing.

“I have her child [Naveah], I’ve had custody of her,” Janice Fairman told E! News. “She’s doing very well. She wanted to go to school because of the parties today so I let her go to school, and the counselor said she’s doing very well. She talked to her twice. She’s surrounded by support and friends.”

She also revealed she is already making arrangements for her daughter’s memorial and burial.

“We’re going to do a memorial, but we don’t know when yet because the body hasn’t even been released,” she shared.

The 23-year-old’s cause of death is still under investigation.

She had a troubled past involving substance abuse and prostitution, but her mother admitted they “never suspected” the young woman had begun using again.

MTV released a statement about the television personality’s death, saying, “We are saddened by the news of Valerie Fairman’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time.”

