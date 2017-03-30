Gordon Ramsay Pulls Brutal, Graphic Prank On British Talk Show

Renowned celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey is a mainstay on television, which makes it no surprise he was booked as this week’s host for the British talk show The Nightly Show.

While his presence wasn’t surprising, Ramsey made sure to create one shocking moment during his first night on the program.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ramsey was in the middle of an interview with English comedian and Doctor Who guest star Frank Skinner when he decided to show his guest some cooking tips.

Unbeknown to Skinner and the live audience, the MasterChef and Kitchen Nightmares host had a bloody prank in store.

While preparing a smoothie, Ramsey can’t seem to get the blender to work. He angrily demands the producers and stagehands fix the blender before storming backstage.

UP NEXT: Hell’s Kitchen Renewed For Multiple Seasons On Fox

While backstage, he lets the viewing audience in on the upcoming gag before coming back out.

While an assistant tinkers with the blender’s power chord, Ramsey reaches into the blender to adjust the blade. While clearly telling the assistant to wait, we hear the blender whirring and (fake) blood spraying over the blender.

Ramsey completely sells the bit by laying into one of his profanity-laced rants while falling to the floor in pain.

Meanwhile, Skinner tries to play it cool while the audience looks on in disbelief.

“Some of you might think this is a joke, not if you’re sitting where I’m sitting,” Skinner tells the audience.

After a bit of playing up the imaginary, agonizing pain Ramsey springs to his feet and lets the audience and Skinner in on the joke.

“Gotcha!” Ramsey exclaimed. “First of all, never put your hand in a blender.”

Watch the full, expletive-filled clip from The Nightly Show below.

MORE:

[h/t New York Post]