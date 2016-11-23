Goon 2 Trailer Released, And It Packs In The Hits

Twice as hard as the first time!

The first trailer for Goon: Last of the Enforcers has surfaced and the movie looks like it is jam-packed with lots of hockey, fights, and laughs. The film is the follow-up to the 2011 cult comedy Goon.

For those of you who weren’t able to catch the first flick, Doug (Sean William Scott) is a kind, but somewhat dopey man with one significant talent: he can absolutely beat the crap out of people. While at a local hockey game, Doug puts his skills on full display when a brawl breaks out in the stands. The coach of the Highlanders sees Doug’s tenacity, and then recruits him to be the team’s new enforcer.

Doug eventually has to square off against the league’s most notorious goon, Ross “The Boss” Rhea (Liev Schreiber). Doug has to take on The Boss in order to protect his team’ star player Xavier LaFlamme (Marc-André Grondin).

Goon: Last of the Enforcers has a star-studded cast including: Sean William Scott (Role Models, American Wedding), Elisha Cuthbert (The Girl Next Door, House of Wax), T.J. Miller (Cloverfield, Deadpool), Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon, Million Dollar Baby), Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy, Black Hawk Down), Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Midnight in Paris), and Liev Schreiber (X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Spotlight).

The original film was directed by Michael Dowse (It’s All Gone Pete Tong, What If) and starred Sean William Scott, Jay Baruchel, and Liev Schreiber.

For the sequel, 34-year-old actor Jay Baruchel is providing his services in front of the camera as well as behind as is the director of the film.

Goon: Last of the Enforcers is expected to hit theaters in March of 2017 in Canada. No word yet on when the film will be released in the United States.

Are you excited to see Goon: Last of the Enforcers?