Godzilla: King of Monsters’ Production Date And Shooting Location Revealed

Atlanta’s film production scene is getting a little crowded with this latest announcement as the sequel to Godzilla begins filming soon.

Spotted by Omega Underground, Legendary Pictures is entering production on Godzilla: King of Monsters in the city beginning June 19.

The information comes after Michael Dougherty was announced as director and co-writer, alongside the casting of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

The film is scheduled to be released March 22, 2018.

Omega Underground speculates that it could be the reason why Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp bumped back its production by a month, allowing a little breathing room for the crowded city’s many productions.

Marvel is currently shooting Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War (and its sequel) in Atlanta, while Netflix is in production of Stranger Things 2.

Atlanta is becoming the go-to spot for major film and television productions of late. The announcement of the Godzilla sequel utilizing the city is not a major surprise.

Kong: Skull Island will be the next film in the MonsterVerse, with new details revealing how it connects to Godzilla.

After Godzilla: King of Monsters, production is expected to begin on a film focusing on King Kong versus Godzilla.

