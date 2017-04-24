Gisele Bundchen Celebrates Earth Day In Skimpy String Bikini

Gisele Bündchen celebrated Earth Day in the most natural, but still SFW, way possible… by sharing a picture of herself in a barely-there bikini as she showed off her ballet moves on an exotic beach.

Happy earth day! God bless our beautiful Mother Earth 🌎🙏✨ Feliz dia da terra! Deus abençoe a nossa linda mãe terra! A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Rocking a little blue two-piece bathing suit, the Brazilian supermodel did her best arabesque, which is the official name for the ballet pose she’s holding.

Interestingly, there’s no evidence that Gisele ever took ballet, so perhaps she’s self-taught.

This isn’t the only beach pic that Bündchen has shared lately, either.

She also posted an adorable Easter photo of her daughter walking through the sand while wearing a pair of Easter Bunny ears and a little blue lace tutu.

In addition, she’s also carrying a little bag of Easter eggs, signifying that she likely had a really awesome beach Easter egg hunt.

Feliz Páscoa para todos vocês e suas famílias! 🐰 ✨❤️Happy Easter to you and your family A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Gisele recently made headlines, when she tweeted out in support of an anti-Donald Trump environmental protest and quickly deleted it.

Her husband, New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady is known to be a Trump supporter, but suspiciously didn’t make the teams White House trip this year.

People adding up 1+1 presumed they were related, but while Gisele has yet to explain why she deleted her tweet, Brady’s camp clarified that he couldn’t make the visit due to “personal family matters.”

Those “family matters” appear to be Tom’s mother who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Our well-wishes go out to Brady, his mother, Gisele, and the rest of the family during this time.

