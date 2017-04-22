Gisele Bundchen Reveals Black Lace Jumpsuit

Gisele Bundchen has proven that she’s still got what it takes to be one of the best models in the world, courtesy of a see-through lace jumpsuit for fashion label Arezzo.

At 36 years old, Bundchen has dominated the world of fashion for nearly 20 years, and the Brazilian model shows no sign of slowing down. You can see images from the photo shoot over at the Daily Mail.

In addition to the stunning see-through ensemble, Bundchen also sported and tight-fitting leather coat that emphasized his slender waist in another photo. She also opted for a low-cut bralette that showed off her cleavage in additional photos.

In the late ’90s, Bundchen ushered in a wave of Brazilian models, all becoming some of the top names in the world of beauty. Her curves helped end the “heroin chic” look of the ’90s, which Vogue referred to as “The Return of the Sexy Model.”

Throughout the ’00s, Bundchen continued to dominate the modeling world, thanks to her prominence in many Victoria’s Secret campaigns, even finding the time to take on small acting roles in films like Taxi and The Devil Wears Prada.

In 2009, Bundchen married New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady, after the two had supposedly been set up on a blind date. They have two children together, a son born in 2009 and a daughter born in 2012.

Between her ravishing looks and unique runway style, Bundchen has become one of the highest paid models of all time, with a Forbes marking her as one of the most successful, and richest, women in the entertainment industry.

