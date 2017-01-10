Girls Star Lola Kirke Makes A Huge And Hairy Statement At The Golden Globes

At Sunday night’s 74th Annual Golden Globes, Girls star Lola Kirke made a huge and hairy statement while strolling along the red carpet for the event.

While at the awards ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, the 26-year-old actress drew attention by rocking an unshaven look. Kirke allowed her armpit hair to grow out and she unashamedly lifted her arms up for everyone to see, according to Daily Mail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lola donned a floral pink dress with simple but elegant jewelry, but it was her armpit hair that managed to catch the eyes of the photographers in attendance at the red carpet.

Kirke has explained that her armpit style is critical to her character for Amazon show Mozart in the Jungle.

“When they cast me in the role, the part was this kind of hippie housewife,” Kirke said, according to Mirror. “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s fine, she probably wouldn’t shave her armpits, either. But then they rewrote the part. And they had my character in a sleeveless dress, unloading groceries. So when I got to the set I said to the director, ‘Hey, I don’t shave my armpits. Do you think that the character would? If you do, I totally understand, but I can also think of reasons why she wouldn’t.’ He was like, ‘Let me see your armpits.’”

Many were shocked to see Kirke’s hairy look, but this was not the first time she has rocked some armpit hair. In December of 2015, Kirk posed for a photo shoot for Vanity Fair and she proudly put her unshaven arms on full display.

Apparently, the fashion statement runs in the family. Lola’s sister, Jemima, has walked many a red carpet with her and showed off her armpit hair. At the CFDA Fashion Awards after party in June of 2015, Jemima showed off her hairy armpits while wearing an orange crop-top-and-skirt outfit.

How do you feel about Lola Kirke showing off her armpit hair at the Golden Globes?

MORE: Jon Voight Speaks out After Brad Pitt’s Surprise Golden Globes Appearance | Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Golden Globes Pictures | Kylie Jenner Flashed Her Large Thigh Scar At Golden Globes After-Party | Mandy Moore Is All But Busting Out Of Her Dress At Golden Globes | WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager Cries While Apologizing For Golden Globes Red Carpet Mistake | Donald Trump Slams Meryl Streep For Golden Globes Speech | Here Are The 5 Best Moments From The Golden Globe Musical Opening

[H/T Daily Mail]