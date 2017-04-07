Girl Sneaks Horse Into Her Parents’ Bathroom for Totally Epic Selfies

One time I brought a horse into my parents’ bathroom for mirror selfies and didn’t tell my dad for like 2 years. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/STPc6IrKRH — KaitRides (@Mares4Life) April 4, 2017

You may have taken some good selfies in your life, but we’re pretty sure you’ve got nothing on one girl named Kait.

Kait shared on Twitter Tuesday that she once snuck a horse into her parents’ bathroom to take selfies and didn’t tell her dad for two years, and the photos in question are pretty awesome.

Kait posed with her mom’s fully grown, 25-year-old horse, Tucker, for the mini photoshoot, telling Mashable she chose him for the snaps because of his “been there done that” attitude and “general unflappability.”

“I decided to bring him inside and take pictures with him just because I wanted some really funny selfies that no one had ever seen before,” Kait said. “I was home from college during a break, and both of my parents were at work for the day, so I knew I could get away with it. He was only in the house for about five minutes, just long enough to go in, take pictures, and leave.”

She added that she sent the photos to her mom right away, but kept her dad in the dark about the impromptu shoot for two years. Kait also shared on Twitter that this isn’t the first time she’s done something like this.

“P.S. This wasn’t the 1st time I brought a horse into their house, but it was definitely the ballsiest,” she wrote. “Of the other two, 1 was just a mini & came into the kitchen for treats, and the other would only put 3 feet in.”

Kait added that Tucker was a total pro, unlike the other horses.

“Tucker is very laid-back, so it was very easy. I put four hoof boots on him so he wouldn’t get the floor dirty, then I just walked him in,” she shared. “He only had to go up one step to get in the door. He’s a good sport. He wasn’t scared or anything, he walked in like he was walking into a regular barn.”

