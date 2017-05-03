Girl Meets World Officially Killed, Says Creator

Girl Meets World has been canceled after three seasons, and will not be continuing on any other networks according to the show’s creator.

Michael Jacobs, the creator of the Boy Meets World spinoff, revealed on Wednesday that the series has been killed as there weren’t any networks interested in picking up the show for its fourth season, according to The Wrap.

“I wasn’t able to find a new venue for the show,” Jacobs reportedly wrote on the show’s writers’ room Twitter. “I’m sorry. We brought our best and hope we made you think and feel. Until next time. Thanks.”

Back in January, Disney announced the decision to cancel Girl Meets World. Michael Jacobs disagreed with the company’s decision to pull the plug on the show as he said that there was more story to tell.

“We are certainly having discussions, there are some interested platforms,” Jacobs said. “I don’t think Girl should have been canceled. We signed to do four seasons. I thought we would be able to tell stories through four seasons. That’s the way we set it up. It was going to be a remarkable final year. But I understand, things end.”

After Disney canceled Girl Meets World, the fans of the show were disappointed and fired up a spirited campaign to have the series continue on another platform. At the time the show was first dropped by Disney, Jacobs seemed to believe that another network will pick up the series.

“I can tell you it’s because of the audience’s reaction to the cancellation that there is interest in other places,” he said. “For anyone in show business, if you ask them why they’re doing something and they say they’re doing it for themselves, they won’t sustain long. Those that answer ‘We’re doing it for the audience’ and mean it, they sustain.”

The star of the series, Rowan Blanchard, opened up about the show and how it made a tremendous impact on her life.

“My favorite part about being in Girl Meets World was having this amazing camp that I got to go to for four years, where I learned basically 75 percent of the stuff I know in general,” she said. “I was allowed to explore and experiment with so many acting choices and so many identities, and that was a really safe space. I don’t think of that as work, I guess what I picture it as is high school.”

