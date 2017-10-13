Giovanni Ribisi Returning for All 4 Avatar Sequels

The cast for James Cameron’s Avatar sequels is taking shape, and another familiar face is coming back. Giovanni Ribisi will be back to star as Parker Selfridge, the same role he played in the original Oscar-winning film.

Ribisi’s casting was first reported by Deadline. He will play the head administrator of the Resources Development Administration, the non-governmental agency that owns the rights to anything that comes from Pandora.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cameron started shooting the Avatar sequels at Manhattan Beach, California on September 25. He plans on shooting all four films together for the most expensive film project in history. It’s expected to cost over $1 billion to make the movies.

Earlier this month, Deadline reported that Kate Winslet will join the franchise. Winslet previously worked with Cameron on Titanic.

Avatar 2 will hit theaters on December 18, 2020, almost 11 years to the day after the 2009 original film opened. Avatar 3 will follow in December 2021. Avatar 4 is scheduled for December 20, 2024 and a fifth film will be out on December 19, 2025.

Cameron is also writing the movies with Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Shane Salerno. He’s producing with Jon Landau though their Lightstorm banner.

As for Ribisi, he has an Emmy nomination for his role on My Name Is Earl and now stars in Amazon’s Sneaky Pete.