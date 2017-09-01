George R.R. Martin’s Personal Assistant Is Consulting On Game Of Thrones Video Game

George R.R. Martin’s personal assistant, Ty Corey Franck, is working as a story consultant on Telltale Games’ upcoming Game of Thrones video game, according to an article in The New York Times.The game is still deep in development, with few other details available. We had previously learned that the game will not be a prequel or a retelling of events from the show or the books, but a new tale. The article notes character designs for a man in armor and a woman in a flowing purple dress on the walls of the Telltale office, but Telltale said those were only early samples.As the article notes, Telltale games has earned a growing reputation as the “HBO of videogames” for their top-notch, story centric videogame adaptations of popular properties, such as their award winning Walking Dead videogame. This would seem to make the studio the perfect choice to adapt HBO’s Game of Thrones, and HBO seems to have felt the same way.”We were struck by the sophisticated level of work and high-quality approach to storytelling in all of their games,” Josh Goodstadt, the vice president for global licensing at HBO, said. “We quickly recognized that this same level of quality and dedication could be a great complement to the richness of Game of Thrones.”Currently, Telltales is releasing episodes from The Walking Dead Season Two and The Wolf Among Us, set in the world of Bill Willingham’s Fables comics. In addition to the Game of Thrones game, they are also developing Tales from the Borderlands, an episodic adventure game set in the universe of Gearbox Software’s Borderlands series. No release date has been announced for either game as of yet.