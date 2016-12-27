George Michael’s Former Wham! Bandmate Andrew Ridgeley Speaks out After His Death

Among the people mourning the loss of the great George Michael, few tributes ring louder than his former Wham! bandmate, Andrew Ridgeley’s.

After learning of Michael’s death on Christmas, Ridgeley took to Twitter to share his condolences as well as his heartbreak, according to ET.

“Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog,” Ridgeley, 53, tweeted. “Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx.”

Perhaps one of Michael’s best-known musical ventures, Wham! was wildly popular in the 1980s with hits such as “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go!” and “Last Christmas.” The duo parted ways when Michael’s “Careless Whisper” success pushed him to pursue a solo career, but Michael and Ridgeley nonetheless remained close.

Many other celebrities have also taken the time to pay tribute to the iconic pop star in the wake of his passing.

This story first appeared at Womanista.