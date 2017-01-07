George Michael’s Former Manager Reveals the Late Star Always Knew He Would Die Young

George Michael’s fans are having a hard time accepting their favorite pop icon is gone. His manager, Rob Kahane, says Michael always believed he would die young.

In an interview with Billboard, he explains Michael would read tarot cards and accepted the fact that he would die young. “He was obsessed with saying, ‘I know I’m going to die young,’” recalled Kahane. “He’d say, ‘It’s OK. I’ve had a great life.’”

He also opened up about the late singer’s dark stages. After the death of his partner of two years, Anselmo Feleppa, Kahane thought he would try and end his life.

“When he lost Anselmo, I thought he was going to do something bad to himself. I had people stay with him,” he revealed. Shortly after the death, the star checked himself into rehab for 18 months to help fully mend his wounds.

According to E! News, his reps say Michael’s passed away “peacefully” and there were no signs of depression.

