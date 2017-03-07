George Michael’s Cause Of Death Revealed

George Michael died of natural causes, a coroner reported, according to PEOPLE.

The singer suffered a dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, according to the senior coroner for Oxfordshire, Darren Salter.

“Enquiries into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post mortem report received. As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further inquiries,” a statement from the coroner read.

“No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy,” it continued.

Late last year tests’ initial results of the autopsy were unable to explain how the 53-year-old musician died in his sleep.

Medical examiners performed toxicology tests, but sources close to the “Faith” singer refuted claims that there was any evidence whatsoever that Michael overdosed.

The death was called “unexplained but not suspicious,” according to the authorities.

In the past, George Michael struggled with drug addiction. Also, the last pictures taken of the “Careless Whisper” crooner showed that he gained a significant amount of weight.

George Michael died in his home in England on Christmas morning. His boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, found him dead in his bed.

