George Lopez Heckler Comes Forward To Reveal Details About Racially-Charged Incident

Earlier this week, George Lopez made headlines for how he took down a fan with a series of insults after she apparently expressed disapproval of a joke he made. The victim of his insults has come forward and revealed how things actually went down, revealing the true nature of her intentions.

During Lopez’s act, the comedian made the joke, “There are only two rules in the Latino family – don’t marry somebody black and don’t park in front of our house.”

Most of the crowd erupted in laughter, but one member of the audience gave Lopez the finger as a response, causing the comedian to lash out.

The audience member in question called in to The D.L. Hughley Show to clear things up. She chose to go by the name “Alexis” and revealed, “When he made that joke and I stood up and gave him the finger, it was not a malicious ‘F**k you.’ It was a friendly, like, laughing at the joke.” She added, “And for everybody saying that I was offended…no. You know how many times I’ve been called a bit*h and I’m gonna be called a bit*h. I was not offended.”

She also rebuked rumors that she called the comedian racist.

“That statement never came out of my mouth. I don’t think [George Lopez] is racist,” she confessed. “I wasn’t offended. I just want to clear the air. For one, I’m Black and Mexican.”

Based on her side of the story, people blew the situation into something much more controversial than the actual situation.

“All of this backlash is unnecessary,” she pointed out. “Everybody is making it something and speaking on a situation that don’t [sic] even pertain to them. Like, get you some business.”

Considering the woman came to Lopez’s defense, the situation sounded like it was much less heated than reports have made it out to be.

