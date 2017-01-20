George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush ‘On the Upswing’ After Hospitalization

George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush, were both hospitalized this week, but the couple is reportedly doing better, CNN shares.

The pair are “both on the upswing,” Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said Thursday, adding, “they may not be out of the woods yet, but we can see the edge of the forest.”

The former president, 92, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital with pneumonia on Saturday, and is currently in stable condition in the ICU. In an earlier statement, McGrath said George was admitted to the intensive care unit Wednesday to address “an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation.”

Barbara, 91, was hospitalized at the same location on Wednesday and treated for bronchitis with antibiotics. McGrath added that the former first lady feels “a thousand percent better today.”

The couple’s son Neil has been to visit, but no other family members are flying in as they feel everything is headed in the right direction.

Former President George W. Bush is still planning on attending Donald Trump‘s inauguration, McGrath said.

