Game Of Thrones: Alfie Allen On Theon’s Role In Season 7

Fans have to wait longer than normal for the season premiere of Game of Thrones, due to production being delayed on account of weather, but now that production is officially underway, details about the seventh season are slowly emerging. While answering fan questions at the Malta India Fan Convention, Alfie Allen teased some things he’d like to see for his character Theon in the upcoming season.

During the 30 minute interview, Allen covered a lot of ground about his career, but in regards to Season 7, ensures fans they’ll be happy with it by saying they can expect “More of the same…but better! More dragons; more torture!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Theon, or maybe we should say Reek, has suffered a lot the past couple seasons, but his life started to come around when we last saw him in Season 6. As far as Theon’s headspace going forward, Allen described it as, “Skittish and full of fear…Basically, and then that can kind of, I guess, evolve into rage, which you might see…who knows?”

It’s tough to say who that rage might be directed at, seeing as Theon has made plenty of enemies in Westeros, so only time will tell.

When a fan asked what his character’s reaction would be to reunite with Starks, like Sansa or Jon Snow, Allen answered elusively, “You mean IF that happens.” Allen warned the audience, “Gotta stop looking at the internet, guys!”

However, Allen couldn’t help hypothesizing how that reunion would go, thinking, “I would say, [Theon] would feel horrible. He’d feel awful. And he’d see it as a chance to redeem himself.”

Check out the full event in the video above! Game of Thrones will return to HBO in the Summer of 2017.

MORE GAME OF THRONES NEWS: Game Of Thrones: Sophie Turner Teases Sansa Stark’s Story In Season 7 | Game Of Thrones: LOST Star Dominic Monaghan Wants A Role In House Targaryen | Game Of Thrones: George R.R. Martin Updates His The Winds Of Winter Progress | Game Of Thrones Season 7 First Look Released | 5 Game Of Thrones Prequel Series Ideas

[H/T Watchers on the Wall]