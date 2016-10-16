Former UFC Champion Announces Retirement From MMA

Vitor Belfort has fought in mixed martial arts for over 20 years and even claimed the title as the UFC light heavyweight champion, but this longtime fighter’s career is finally coming to a close.



Belfort has certainly had his day in the Octagon, but after coming off back-to-back losses from Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC 198 and Gegard Mousai at UFC 204 this past weekend, the former champ has decided to hang up his belt.

“Who does not recognize your own mistakes it is not worthy to lead yourself, even less the people around him,” reads the translated text from Belfort’s Instagram. “I recognize that I am far from perfect, I am only human; a human being.”

Belfort went on to quote a Brazilian poet, reflecting on how it pertains to him.

“Once a poet in Brazil wrote: ‘ – may love be eternal while it lasts.’ It is a beautiful fragment of a poem, but a truly consider it naive. If I may and with all do respect, I would re write it like this: ‘ – may love be eternal while we nurture it,’” Belfort wrote.

Belfort confessed his burning flame for MMA has been reduced to a mere flicker, but hopes his decision will help breathe renewed life into his old passion.

“I confess that I need to nurture my competitive will inside the Octagon,” Belfort wrote. “I must cherish that fire inside of me again. Having recognized that to myself; I DECIDED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO BURN THAT FLAME AGAIN!”

The fighter concluded his post by thanking his fans and all those who have supported him throughout his long and successful career.

“Thanks a lot for all the support and advices,” Belfort wrote. “But I decided that I will end this chapter of my life looking at the mirror and recognizing myself.”

We wish you the best in your new chapter of life, Belfort!

