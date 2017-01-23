Former ‘Real Housewife’ Joanna Krupa Causes a Stir With Nearly Nude Selfie

Hair by @josecan2 #callmyagents 💖🙃#joannakrupa A photo posted by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Jun 8, 2016 at 4:30pm PDT

Joanna Krupa is no stranger to showing off her figure, but the former Real Housewives of Miami star has caused quite a frenzy with her latest scandalous snap.

Krupa shared a nearly-nude selfie to her Instagram page Sunday, posting a video taken in a bathroom in which she wears nothing but a pair of nude underwear, her arms strategically placed to cover her assets.

“2017 #body #goals #fit #nofilter #joannakrupa yes I do have Nude colour on!” she wrote alongside the video clip. So relax haters,” Krupa captioned the shot, adding the hashtag #imamodel.

Commenters immediately swarmed the photo, with many slamming Krupa for posting the revealing shot, calling her “cheap” and “desperate.”

Krupa has no time for her haters, however, as the former Dancing With the Stars contestant previously told the Express that she was proud of her body.

“I’m very proud of my body, I work really hard, I workout and try to stay in shape and eat healthy,” she said. “I’m super proud of it and I believe if you have it you flaunt it!”

Although she “used to get upset” about the negative comments, she shared that they no longer bother her.

“You should feel like a beautiful woman, no matter what and what I do on my Instagram is my business,” she explained. “It’s my personal Instagram, if somebody feels like they shouldn’t be looking at the photos that I’m posting then they shouldn’t be following me.

This story first appeared at Womanista.