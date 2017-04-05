Former College Cheerleader Charged With Prostitution, Former Player Allegedly Her Pimp

Following the news of an alleged prostitution ring uncovered at a college in Florida after attempting to charge $10,000 for a threesome, comes the news of more college prostitution.

According to BroBible, Busted Coverage is reporting that a former Oklahoma Sooners cheerleader who was arrested and charged with prostitution, is saying her alleged pimp is a former Sooners football player. If that isn’t enough, the cheerleader in question is none other than the daughter of the Oklahoma Sooners Cheerleading coach.

According to a tweet of the police report, Micah Parker was already on probation when she got busted for selling her body.

When former @UofOklahoma cheerleader Micah Parker was busted for prostitution, she was already wanted on probation violations. pic.twitter.com/9gIfRGfWJe — Brian Bates – JohnTV (@JohnTVokc) March 30, 2017

OKC Fox has more details, saying a probable cause affidavit filed in Oklahoma County shows that on March 30 an undercover vice officer made arrangements to meet with a woman advertising sex on Backpage.com. The officer met the woman, later identified as 23-year-old Micah Madison Parker, at the Sonesta Suites.

Once at the room, Parker allegedly offered sex to the undercover officer in exchange for $200. Vice detectives then entered the room and attempted to take Parker into custody. The affidavit alleges that Parker tossed several cell phones into the toilet before being arrested.

Upon searching her phone and the hotel room, phone calls and social media posts led police to believe that 22-year-old Lawrence ‘LJ’ Moore is her pimp. He’s also a former Oklahoma Sooners football player according.

Here’s a look at what is supposedly the Backpage ad where she was selling herself for $200:

UNCONFIRMED – I’m being told this is the Backpage ad, Micah Parker, a former @UofOklahoma cheerleader used that led to her arrest. pic.twitter.com/mV4KVRRQvh — Brian Bates – JohnTV (@JohnTVokc) March 30, 2017

