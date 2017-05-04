Former Adult Actress Claims She Is Pregnant With Drake’s Baby

A woman who was seen hanging with rapper Drake after his reported split with Jennifer Lopez is now claiming that she is pregnant with his baby.

Former adult film actress Sophia Brussaux is making claims that she is carrying Drake’s child and she she reportedly has proof. Brussaux has already hired a big New York City lawyer, Raoul Felder, to get the paternity and child support ball rolling.

She claims she’s about three months pregnant and pins down conception to either January 20 or 21. The pair were spotted out together during this time and paparazzi captured the two at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam on Jan. 24.

Brussaux, who is a retired porn star, has what she says are text messages between her and Drake, which purport to say the following:

Drake: I want you to have an abortion.

Brussaux: I can’t kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.

Drake: Indulge me? F*** you.

Brussaux: What?

Drake: You do know what you’re doing you think you’re going to get money.

She says she’s having a girl.

According to TMZ, the rapper’s people have addressed the news saying, “This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant.”

The rep goes on, “If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.”

The rep says he has no idea whether the purported text message is even real or out of context because they haven’t seen the actual text.

The rep says Brussaux had sex with another big rapper at the same time as Drake, adding the other rapper has all but acknowledged it’s his kid.

