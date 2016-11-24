Football Player Fatally Shoots Cheerleader Girlfriend After Breakup

A college football player fatally shot his cheerleader girlfriend as she slept after their painful breakup, then posted a declaration of his love for her to Twitter hours before he was arrested.

William Riley Gaul, 18, refused to accept his breakup from 16-year-old Emma Walker. As Walker slept in her bedroom, Gaul fired his gun from outside the house, fatally striking her.

The shooting came shortly after the breakup. Walker’s family said “she had chosen to move on,” but Gaul “refused to accept it.”

After the shooting, Gaul took to Twitter to confess his love for Walker.

I love you Emma, I can’t be around any of that yet, it’s too soon. I know you know I’m dying to be there but understand I can’t. I love you. — Riley (@rileygaul) November 22, 2016

That’s my beautiful Emma. Rest easy now sweetheart. 1 Corinthians 13:8. Be sure to remind God about our verse.I love you.Forever and always. pic.twitter.com/gD2stHbY3z — Riley (@rileygaul) November 21, 2016

Gaul was subsequently arrested and charged with Walker’s murder. He’s currently being held on a $750,000 bail in the Knox County jail.

Both teens were students at Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Walker’s family and friends during this difficult time.

