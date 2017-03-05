Road Rage Driver Demolishes Truck Window And Pepper Sprays The Terrified Driver

When you’re stuck in traffic and another motorist does something inconsiderate, you might start getting a little stressed out. It’s possible you might even start shouting at the other driver, perhaps give them a rude gesture, which they may or may not respond to. If you live in Florida, however, it’s possible that you’ll get so angry at a fellow driver that you’ll punch out their window and spray them with pepper spray, as you can see take place in the video below.

Since the inciting incident took place before the fellow driver could begin filming, it’s unclear exactly what happened between the two drivers to cause this altercation. The person with the camera does try to shed some light on the subject.

“I was stopped at a light and was amused to witness the Ford F150 driver shouting profane threats and exiting his vehicle to shout into the passenger side of the BMW convertible. Pissed that he had caused himself to be pepper sprayed, he kicked the BMW and then I started recording.

“With the Stand Your Ground Law in Florida I truly believed someone may be about to lose their life. When the truck guy opened the back, I fully expected to see a shotgun! Instead, he produced a led pipe and takes a pathetic swing as the Beamer speeds away.”

Hopefully, both parties that took part in the incident feel better about themselves for having demonstrated their physical prowess over one another, the true sign that we are as an advanced civilization as we like to think we are.

