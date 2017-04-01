Florida Man Sentenced After Wife Dies In Drunken Car Crash While They Had Sex

On Wednesday, a Florida man was sentenced to five years in prison stemming from 2014 vehicular homicide and drunk driving charges where his wife was killed in a car accident they caused while having sex as they were driving.

Matthew Notebaert, 32, said that as a Valentine’s Day gift he’d given his wife, Amanda, 31, concert tickets and that the night of the accident was her first night out since giving birth to their second child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple had reportedly been drinking Crown Royal from a flask and attempted to pull over to the side of the road to have sex.

Matthew claims he remembers his wife climbing onto his lap but blacked out at some point and his next memory was coming to in a crashed car.

Reports say that the Notebaert’s car crashed into a canal in Loxahatchee, Florida, at the end of a dead-end dirt road on March 8, 2014. The vehicle reportedly became airborne for about 30 feet.

A spokesperson for the Palm Beach County State Attorney said that Matthew and Amanda were both found naked from the waist down and neither was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Amanda died at the scene of the accident.

Furthermore, the Palm Beach County State Attorney spokesperson stated that authorities determined that Matthew was going around 55 miles per hour in a 30-mile-an-hour zone.

Also, according to the spokesperson, Matthew’s blood alcohol level was somewhere between .135 and .163 — roughly double the legal limit which is .08 percent — and he that had THC in his system.

Up Next: Watch The Exact Moment A Woman Gets Robbed By Two Masked Men

In February, Matthew pled guilty to the charges against him, and reportedly told the judge, “I miss her more than words can express,” regarding Amanda’s death.

Steven Bell, Michael’s attorney, told reporters that Michael’s and Amanda’s two kids, a 12-year-old and a 2-year-old, are now in the care of Adam, Michael’s brother. Reportedly, Michael and Adam have shared split legal custody of the children since Michael was arrested for the accident in 2014.

Originally, the Assistant State Attorney had requested for Michael to serve a 7-year prison sentence, but Bell asked for some probation and house arrest so that Micheal could have a chance to get back to raising his children.

Judge Johnson, who presided over Michael’s case, reportedly said to him in court, “You failed your wife, you failed your children and you failed all your family that is here today.”

More News:

[H/T: People Crime]