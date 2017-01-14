Florida Maid Of Honor Downs Bottle Of Fireball, Wreaks Havoc At Wedding

A Florida bride’s wedding was ruined this past weekend when the maid of honor went on a drunken rampage that absolutely turned the reception upside down.

The bride and groom, Brian and Jennifer Butler, were hoping to enjoy the festivities of their wedding reception as they had their first dance and cut the cake together. Meanwhile, the maid of honor, Amanda Willis, was downing Fireball whiskey in the background.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Robert Templeton, a guest in attendance said: “She was a mess. She drank almost a whole entire bottle of Fireball.”

Willis wasted no time knocking back the hooch once the reception started. The bride, Jennifer Butler, recalled noticing how quickly Willis became inebriated.

“She was drunk within 20 minutes to half an hour,” Butler said.

According to the guests in attendance, Willis began approaching everyone asking for their car keys.

“She just went up to the best man and grabbed his keys out of his pocket and jumped in his car,” said Templeton.

When she got behind the wheel of the best man’s vehicle, Willis nearly hit him. The best man, Brian’s brother, grabbed on to the car and held on for dear life.

“She took off, and his feet were dragging across the ground. He had to hit the E-brake,” said Templeton.

Eventually, guests were able to wrestle Willis away from the driver’s seat of the best man’s ride. However, Willis proceeded to consume more alcohol.

“She went back inside. She grabbed up the big bottle of Captain Morgan and just guzzled it like this,” said Jennifer Butler.

The rum pushed Willis to a tipping point and her behavior quickly turned violent.

“As soon as I turned around, she came up and cracked me upside of the face,” said Templeton.

Before he realized it, Templeton swung back at her.

The wedding party decided to call the police in order to get Willis under control. When the deputies arrived on the scene, Willis claimed to be having an asthma attack and started shaking as if she were having a seizure, according to NBC-2.

“She had her be her maid of honor, and it was a bad decision,” said Robert Templeton.

“It was insane. Absolutely insane,” said Jena Templeton.

This will come as no surprise but Jennifer Butler said that she is no longer friends with Willis, who was supposed to be her best friend.

Willis is facing charges of battery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, charges of larceny, and violation of probation as this was her ninth arrest in Charlotte County.

How would you have reacted if you saw this maid of honor going on a drunken rampage?

Up Next: Miley Cyrus Spotted In Full Pink Unicorn Getup With Liam Hemsworth | Nicole Kidman Wants Americans To Support Donald Trump As President | Dakota Johnson Reveals Details About Those Fifty Shades Rumors About Jamie Dornan | Kendall Jenner Gets Blasted By Swimsuit Model Kim Alexis | Jersey Shore Star Pauly D And Girlfriend Aubrey O’Day Have A New, Strange Reality Show Coming Soon

[H/T WPTV, NBC-2]