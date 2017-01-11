Flip Or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa Officially Files For Divorce From Wife Christina

Flip or Flop‘s Tarek and Christina El Moussa are officially getting divorced after seven years of marriage.

Tarek filed for divorce from his wife nearly a month after the couple announced their split, PEOPLE reports. According to Tarek’s lawyer, the HGTV star filed the papers to legally separate from Christina on Monday.

The reality stars revealed their split on Dec. 12 noting an altercation back in May 2016 that involved a gun and the police.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the pair said in the statement. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

The couple shares two children: Brayden, 1, and Taylor, 6.

After a public and rough split with her husband, Christina El Moussa, the Flip or Flop star decided to put the past behind her and move on. She is known to be dating, or at the very least spending time with a contractor, who she and her ex-husband worked with in the past, named Gary Anderson.

My fav champagne at my fav place = perfection ❄️☃️🍾 A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

It seems that Christina isn’t just getting close to Gary, but also to his family. Christina posted a photo of her posing with Gary’s daughter from Park City, Utah. The two were sharing glasses of champagne while spending some time on the ski hill.

Though it’s unclear when Christina and Gary started seeing each other, it was clear that Gary was at the El Moussa home the day that Tarek left the house with a gun back in May. Gary is the one who told the cops that he saw Tarek, who was clearly distressed, leave out the back door of the home, jump the fence, and make his way down a hiking trail.

That was the night that Christina called the police believing that Tarek had intentions to kill himself in the woods after he left their home After that incident, the couple’s troubles only started escalating, despite their trying to eventually save their marriage. Tarek and Christina are still currently separated.

Perhaps this photo of Christina and Gary will lead the HGTV star to finally open up about her possibly relationship with Gary. She has yet to confirm any details.

