‘Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa Shares What Gets Her Through Her ‘Roughest Days’

Christina El Moussa might be going through a stressful time after her split from husband, Tarek, and the impending end of Flip or Flop, but she is still finding reasons to smile.

One of those reasons is her 15-month-old son Brayden James.

She shared a sweet Instagram video of the toddler playing peek-a-boo with a napkin.

“Even on my roughest days he always brings a smile to my face. #BraydenJames you make our lives complete,” she captioned the giggly clip.

She tagged her husband’s account in the video as well.

The parents also share six-year-old daughter Taylor. They are maintaining a professional relationship as well as continuing to co-parent, despite their separation.

