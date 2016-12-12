‘Flip or Flop’ Stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa Separate After Altercation

The Flip or Flop stars’ marriage has flopped.

HGTV’s Tarek and Christina El Moussa have separated after seven years of marriage.

The DIY experts revealed in a statement to People that they have decided to call it quits due to rising tensions in their marriage. They acknowledged that police had to be called to their California home over the summer after a heated altercation, which resulted in Tarek El Moussa having police catch him with a gun.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the couple said in a statement. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

The reality stars shared that they had sought out therapy but decided to separate after considering “the future of our marriage.”

“During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be,” they said. “We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

The El Moussas married in 2009 and share two children, 1-year-old Brayden and 6-year-old Taylor.

