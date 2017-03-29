Flip Or Flop Producers Reportedly Have No Plans To Go Past This Season

All new details have surfaced regarding the future of Tarek and Christina El Mouss’a hit show Flip or Flop, and it’s not looking promising. The latest reports about the HGTV series claim that there are no plans to continue filming past the current season.

“They won’t go beyond what they’ve already shot,” a source said while talking with InTouch. “There will be only the spin-off shows with the new couples in different cities. Season 7 is their last.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Tarek and Christina may not be appearing together anymore, the 33-year-old mother of two is reportedly hoping to land her own show. Insiders have revealed that Christina is “shopping an interior design show around.”

“She has impressed several people,” the source said. “They think she’s a hot commodity.”

Despite several sources claiming that Flip or Flop is done after this season, HGTV has denied the reports.

A spokesperson for the network said: “Flip or Flop still is in active production on season 7 of the series. No additional new info to share beyond that statement.”

Christina and Tarek El Moussa had a highly publicized falling out at the end of 2016 and decided to call it quits on their marriage. 35-year-old DIY expert Tarek El Moussa spoke out earlier this month about his relationship with Christina.

“I’ll always love Christina,” he said. “She’s the mother of my children. We’re getting through this by staying great friends and being the best parents possible. Divorced couples who fight their whole lives really mess up their kids. We had a talk and said, ‘We still want the kids to understand we’re a unit — that we’re still a family even if we’re not together.’ “

Tarek also said in March of this year: “I just want to be the best dad possible. We need to co-parent and get along and be friendly. We’ve been together for almost 11 years. I’d say we went through this process together. We started as kids. She was 22 and I was 24. I see the future is bright for both of us. I wish her the best in whatever she ends up doing. I’m very excited to see where the world takes me.”

Christina El Moussa has clearly moved on from her marriage with Tarek as she is reportedly now dating another man. Learn more here.

Do you hope that Flip or Flop continues past the current season?

Up Next:

[H/T InTouch, Daily Mail]