‘Flip or Flop’ Christina El Moussa Shares Instagram Best Nine and Comments on Rocky Year

HGTV‘s Christina El Moussa is reflecting on the crazy year that was 2016.

After police showed up to her family’s home after a “call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun” in May things haven’t calmed down since.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to E! News, Tarek El Moussa had a gun as he ran from the house and dropped it after a helicopter found him. Tarek told police he wanted to “blow off some steam.”

2016 has been a crazy year of highs and lows. A lot of things have changed but one thing will always remain a constant in my life and that is the love I have for our children… their genuine happy spirit is always the light at the end of the tunnel.❤. May 2017 be a start to a fabulous year ahead and bring happiness, peace, joy and new adventures to you all. 🙏🏼 A photo posted by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:54am PST

The El Moussa family told police the entire thing was a “misunderstanding” as Tarek was “on a hike and took a gun for protection from mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes, and rattlesnakes.”

After news broke in October, the couple announced they were separating after having two children together and seven years of marriage. Christina is now reportedly dating family contractor Gary Anderson, who also is the one who witnessed Tarek run from the house with a fun.

The show, Flip or Flop will be filmed in 2017 to fulfill obligations to the show and will end after the next season. HGTV made a statement earlier this year about the couple’s separation. “We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina’s great work on Flip or Flop. When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children. HGTV is currently airing episodes of Flip or Flop and the series will continue production as scheduled.”

Originally posted on Womanista.com.