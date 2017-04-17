Flip Or Flop Star Christina El Moussa Shows Off Bikini Bod During Tropical Vacation

Photos of Flip or Flop‘s Christina El Moussa showing off some serious skin in a sexy bikini over Easter weekend have surfaced and it’s obvious that the 33-year-old has been finding time to get in the gym when she isn’t busy flipping houses.

The HGTV star is currently on vacation in Hawaii with her kids Taylor and Brayden. While at the tropical location, Christina flashed her megawatt smile while sporting a mauve bikini that perfectly complimented her tanned and toned bod. She accessorized her look with a pair of reflective sunglasses and several different bracelets.

Check out the photos of Christina El Moussa here.

During her beach day with the kids, Christina laid out with her long blond locks flowing freely down her back. She also beat the heat by taking a dip in the ocean for a moment.

A source close to the DIY expert told E! News, “She’s in Maui for the Success Path seminar. She’s brought the kids [Taylor and Brayden] with her because it is their Spring Break. They had a great time celebrating Easter yesterday!”

Now that Christina likely has more time to herself given her divorce from her Flip or Flop co-star and former husband Tarek El Moussa, she has clearly been spending her time working on maintaining her fit physique.

In fact, over the last few months, she has been frequently spotted at Orangetheory Fitness. Christina opened up earlier this year about how she views exercising as one of her top priorities.

“Exercise is my stress reliever,” El Moussa said while talking to People magazine back in March. “There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going. My other go-to is yoga. I have the most amazing private instructor who has changed my life.”

Another source of exercise that Christina turns to is yoga. She even credits the activity with helping her sort of her feelings following her separation from Tarek.

“Our sessions are very spiritual and have really helped me cope with my divorce and other emotions I’m going through during this time,” she said.

Since highly publicized falling out from ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, Christina recently said that they are in a “good place” these days.

“Tarek and I are in a very good place right now. We’re doing a really good job. We share the kids 50/50 and our communication is great.”

