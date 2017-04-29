‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Speaks Out After His Former Business Partners File Lawsuit

Chip Gaines is speaking out on Twitter after his former partners in his Magnolia Real Estate Company filed a $1 million lawsuit over his and wife Joanna Gaines’ HGTV show, Fixer Upper.

Although he did not release a formal statement on social media, he did question why his former partners didn’t reach out to him years ago.

“Fyi: Ive had the same cell # 15 yrs.. same email for 20 yrs. No one called or emailed?” Gaines, 42, tweeted on Friday. “[Four] years later ‘friends’ reach out via lawsuit.. humm.”

He shared his feelings just two days after John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark filed the lawsuit in Waco, Texas. The two claim the TV star bought them out of their company without telling them he had a deal with HGTV lined up, according to court documents.

“We are confident that these claims will be found to be meritless, and it is disappointing to see people try to take advantage of the hard work and success of Chip and Joanna Gaines,” Gaines’ attorney, Jordan Mayfield, tells PEOPLE.

However, Lewis and Clark’s attorney, David Tekell, maintain that all their accusations are accurate and they have texts and emails to prove it.

Lewis and Clark founded the company with Gaines in 2007 and were bought out for $2,500 each on May 6, 2013. Two days later, Gaines and Joanna announced their Fixer Upper show was picked up by HGTV.

As the news of the suit continues to make headlines, Gaines tweeted out a Bible verse.

“The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it,” he wrote.

