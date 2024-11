Russian fisherman were overjoyed when they brought aboard a massive haul of fish. They used a crane to position the bulging net on their vessel, and when the pulled back the lever to release their catch they came to a startling revelation: There was more than just fish inside.

MORE NEWS: Astronaut Yells ‘Earth Must Be Warned’ Before Going Into Coma / Kanye West Reveals Allegiance To Donald Trump / The Rock’s Top 5 Matches

Videos by PopCulture.com

See what was inside the net below!

[ H/T YouTube / Russianvids ]