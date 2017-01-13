Sleight Trailer Released

The official trailer for the upcoming film Sleight has dropped, and it looks totally epic. The all-new 2-minute clip promises intense drama, action, and mind-blowing magic.

Check out the official trailer for Sleight above.

Rising superstar Jacob Lattimore’s character is a talented magician whose skills might run deeper than just sleight-of-hand card tricks. Lattimore joins up with some of the wrong people, led by Psych star Dulé Hill, and he gets in way too deep.

Check out the official synopsis for Sleight below:

“A young street magician (Jacob Lattimore) is left to care for his little sister after their parents’ passing and turns to illegal activities to keep a roof over their heads. When he gets in too deep, his sister is kidnapped and he is forced to use his magic and brilliant mind to save her.”

The film, which hails from WWE Studios and BH Tilt, has been described as “Chronicle meets Iron Man.”

The film was directed and written by J.D Dillard. The upcoming flick stars Jacob Lattimore (Maze Runner, Ride Along), Storm Reid (12 Years A Slave), Seychelle Gabriel (The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra), Dulé Hill (Psych, The West Wing), Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live), and Cameron Esposito (Take My Wife, Operator).

Take a look at the official poster for Sleight below:

To keep up with the Sleight, be sure to follow the movie’s official Facebook page here.

Sleight hits theaters on April 7, 2017.

Are you excited to see Sleight?

