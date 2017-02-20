Popculture

Fire Breaks out at Ryan Seacrest’s Beverly Hills Home

Ryan Seacrest suffered a scare on Sunday night when his house caught fire. The 42-year-old […]

By

Ryan Seacrest suffered a scare on Sunday night when his house caught fire.

The 42-year-old television personality took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of the damage and inform his fans that no one had been injured. He also gave a shout out to the firefighters who responded.

Videos by PopCulture.com

‪fire last night at the house- thank god everyone is ok. Thanks again @beverlyhillsfirefighters

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on

MORE: Ryan Seacrest Gets Stuck in an Elevator on Way to New Year’s Eve Ball

Fire last night at the house — thank god everyone is ok. Thanks again @beverlyhillsfirefighters,” he captioned the photo of his charred patio.

The host did not reveal any more details about the circumstances of the fire.

Seacrest purchased the $49 million mansion from Ellen Degeneres in 2012, according to E! News.

This story first appeared at Womanista.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts