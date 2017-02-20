Fire Breaks out at Ryan Seacrest’s Beverly Hills Home

Ryan Seacrest suffered a scare on Sunday night when his house caught fire.
The 42-year-old television personality took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of the damage and inform his fans that no one had been injured. He also gave a shout out to the firefighters who responded.
“Fire last night at the house — thank god everyone is ok. Thanks again @beverlyhillsfirefighters,” he captioned the photo of his charred patio.
The host did not reveal any more details about the circumstances of the fire.
Seacrest purchased the $49 million mansion from Ellen Degeneres in 2012, according to E! News.
