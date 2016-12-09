Fifty Shades Darker Second Trailer Released

An all-new trailer for Fifty Shades Darker has just dropped online, and it promises all the steamy drama you could ever ask for.

In the second official trailer, Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey are attempting to reconcile their relationship. Just as the two are beginning to establish a trustful bond, things begin to go awry as figures from Christian’s past begin to make appearances in their lives.

Both Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan are reprising their roles from the first movie of the series, Fifty Shades of Grey. Alongside Johnson and Dornan, the actors returning for the sequel are Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford and Max Martini. The sequel will add Kim Basinger, Hugh Dancy, Bella Heathcote and Eric Johnson to the star-studded cast.

The first trailer for the upcoming film dropped earlier this year in September, and racked up 114 million views in only 24 hours. The teaser premiered on Facebook and YouTube and at the time was the most watched trailer in a day’s time. The Beauty and the Beast trailer now holds the top spot.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fifty Shades Darker:

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.

As you might have expected after watching the trailer, Fifty Shades Darker has been given a hard “R” rating for “strong erotic sexual content, some graphic nudity, and language,” according to Coming Soon.

James Foley (Fear, House of Cards) is directing Fifty Shades Darker. The script was penned by Niall Leonard.

E.L. James, who created the book series that the movies are based on, is attached as a producer. Joining James are Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti, and Marcus Viscidi.

Fifty Shades Darker is scheduled to hit theaters on February 10, 2017.

Are you excited to see Fifty Shades Darker in theaters this coming February?

