Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Makes Huge Announcement About Her Sexuality

In a powerful statement to Trump supporters, Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui proudly proclaimed, “I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman and I am so proud of it.” President-elect Trump’s proposed policies threaten the LGTBQ community, immigrants, Muslims, and many more, causing protests and outrage across the nation. In hopes of sending a message to remind Americans who those policies would impact, Jauregui knew the importance of speaking out.

Fifth Harmony’s @LaurenJauregui pens open letter to Trump voters: “I am a bisexual Cuban-American woman & so proud” https://t.co/5psQ6p5L9k — billboard (@billboard) November 18, 2016

In the letter posted on Billboard, the singer passionately pronounces to people who voted for Trump, “Your words are worthless, because your actions have led to the single-handed destruction of all the progress we’ve made socially as a nation. You have, with your pure ignorance and refusal to understand the way the government and the world works, allowed a power-hungry business tycoon to take over the United States of America. ‘The land of the free, the home of the brave, under God, indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for ALL.’

You are HYPOCRITES.”

She closes her letter offering advice to Trump supporters, saying, “If I could tell every Trump supporter two things, it would be to travel and read a history book. Look beyond yourselves, look at how petty the morals you uphold seem when you realize we are not the only ones. Realize that your white skin is the result of immigration from Europe, that the only true ‘Americans’ are Native Americans, who are indigenous people that inhabited this land before these conquerors from other countries (England, France, Italy, Spain) wiped them out almost entirely. None of us belong here but all of us deserve the right to feel safe and live our lives in peace. To not have to worry about potentially dying, or being electro-shocked, or beaten, or raped, or emotionally abused because our existence and/or choices for ourselves upset someone else. This is the world Trump is fostering.”

Head on over to Billboard to read the powerful letter in full.

[H/T Teen Vogue]