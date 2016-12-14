Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Allegedly Arrested For Weed Possession

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui has allegedly been arrested for marijuana possession. She was reportedly apprehended by authorities on Tuesday night while at the Dulles airport, according to TMZ.

While traveling at the airport, the 20-year-old singer was stopped at a TSA checkpoint, according to law enforcement sources. She was asked to submit to a second search when a TSA staffer discovered what appeared to a bag of weed hidden in her carry-on bag.

The police were notified of the drugs and Jauregui was arrested.

The “Work From Home” singing group was headed to perform a concert in Brazil on Wednesday night. From the sounds of these latest reports, the group will be one member short for the upcoming show.

Lauren Jauregui made headlines earlier this year after issuing a controversial statement to Donald Trump supporters. She penned a lengthy letter that was posted on Billboard. Here’s a tidbit from the note:

“Your words are worthless, because your actions have led to the single-handed destruction of all the progress we’ve made socially as a nation. You have, with your pure ignorance and refusal to understand the way the government and the world works, allowed a power-hungry business tycoon to take over the United States of America. ‘The land of the free, the home of the brave, under God, indivisible, with Liberty and Justice for ALL.’

You are HYPOCRITES.”

Read the full letter here.

While the news about Jauregui’s alleged arrest is definitely a bump in the road, Fifth Harmony has been experiencing a tremendous amount of success this year with several hit songs. The group won two VMA’s and an AMA in 2016 for Collaboration of The Year for their catchy tune “Work From Home” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

The band also recently announced that a third album was on the way, a follow up to this year’s “7/27.”

After playing at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball this past weekend, the ladies revealed the plans for new music in the near future.

“2017 is going to be popping,” Normani Kordei said while chatting with Elvis Duran after their performance.

“The third album is definitely going to be so lit,” Jane Hansen said.

What are your thoughts about Lauren Jauregui being arrested for weed possession?

This story is developing…

[H/T TMZ, MTV]

