Fergie Stuns With Her Skintight Jean Dress

At the 13th annual ESPN the Party in Houston, TX, Fergie stunned in a skintight denim dress that hugged her shape in all the right ways. Husband Josh Duhamel was nowhere to be seen, as he was most likely watching after their 3-year-old son Axl.

The party was thrown in honor of this weekend’s Super Bowl, with Fergie being only one of many celebrities who turned up at the event. Kendra Wilkinson, Anthony Anderson, and Aly Raisman were other celebrities who showed up at the annual event.

Being a mother has kept Fergie busy, as of late, but has managed to find the time to work on a second solo studio album. Last year, the singer released two singles off of her upcoming album “Double Dutchess,” which she confirmed on a Facebook Live event will be coming out sometime this year.

As the pictures prove, Fergie looks as good as ever and could give any popstar even half her age a run for their money.

