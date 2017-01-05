Fergie Seen Sporting Amazing Bikini Bod In Maui

Pop superstar Fergie looked absolutely stunning while showing off her bikini body on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old “M.I.L.F $” singer is on vacation in Maui with her Transformers actor hubby Josh Duhamel. The two lovebirds enjoyed some quality time on the beach together while Fergie was photographed rocking a revealing green bikini that put her curvy, toned figure on full display.

Check out the photos of Fergie here.

While splashing around in the ocean water, the Grammy-winning musician was seen smiling from ear to ear. Fergie and Duhamel’s 3-year-old son Axl was not seen, so it appeared to be just a relaxing day for the celebrity parents.

Fergie was taking some much needed time off as she has been extremely busy with her music career, and hosting the West Coast broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. While Fergie was having a blast, and performing her new tune “Life Goes On” on the year-end broadcast, one of her fellow pop artists wasn’t having such a good time. Learn more here.

Fergie wasn’t the only celebrity to ring in the New Year with some rest and relaxation. Modern Family star Ariel Winter posted a bikini pic that will make your jaw drop. Underworld actress Kate Beckinsale showed off her rocking bod in a two-piece. Kylie Jenner went to the pool to share a slew of bikini pics. Glee alum Lea Michele completely stripped down naked.

What was your reaction after seeing Fergie’s toned bikini bod?

[H/T Daily Mail]