Fergie Reveals Booty Pic That Rivals All Others

Fergie clearly isn’t shy about putting her curvaceous derriere on full display. The pop superstar took to social media to post a photo that left nothing to the imagination. The mother-of-two shared the pics with two movie slate board clapper emojis.

🎬🎬 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Feb 20, 2017 at 10:41pm PST

The risqué black and white image shows the 41-year-old sporting a skintight leather bodysuit that barely covers her booty while on the set for what appears to be either a photo or video shoot. She spiced up her look with a pair of thigh-high heels that flaunted her toned legs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After posting on Instagram, Fergie’s loyal fans went completely bonkers for the sexy pic and threw out more than 84k likes and shared hundreds of comments that included a seemingly endless stream of heart-eye emojis.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Fergie has stunned her followers with her mesmerizing good looks. This past weekend, the blond bombshell attended the Moschino catwalk show for Milan Fashion Week.

While at the star-studded event, the “Big Girls Don’t Cry” songstress turned heads and dropped jaws in a bondage-inspired top with lace up boots. Her hair was flowing down in waves on her shoulders.

She treated her followers to a look at the outfit on Instagram. Fergie captioned the snaps: “#TBT #rataporter.”

#TBT #rataporter A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

When Fergie isn’t posting sexy pics on Instagram, she has been keeping busy making her second solo studio album. In 2016, she released two singles from the upcoming album, “Double Dutchess.” Fergie confirmed in a Facebook Live event that new songs will be coming out sometime in 2017.

To keep up with Fergie, follow her on Instagram here.

What celebrity do you think posts the sexiest booty pics?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Fergie, Daily Mail]