Fergie and Josh Duhamel Have the Best Family Christmas Card

Fergie and Josh Duhamel sent out the most creative Christmas card!

For this year’s holiday card, the couple went for a caricature illustration of their family and it’s pretty amazing, Us Weekly reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Happy Holidays!! A photo posted by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Dec 22, 2016 at 5:44pm PST

In the colorful card, the “M.I.L.F.$” singer, 41, is wearing reindeer antlers as she adds the finishing touches to the Christmas tree. On the other side, the Transformers actor, 44, wears a Santa hat while sledding and holding up the peace sign. Their son, 3-year-old Axl, catches a wave riding a surfboard in a Batman costume. Their adorable dachshund is also featured in the card dressed as a reindeer.

The card screams Christmas in L.A. as it is a total mix of beach and winter. Palms trees filled with ornaments and Hawaiian leis surround the family.

Duhamel shared the photo on Instagram and simply captioned it, “Happy Holiday, The Duhamels.”

Originally posted on Womanista.com.

Next: ‘Bad Moms’ Gets A Christmas Sequel In 2017 | Kylie Jenner Exchanges (A Ton) Of Christmas Gifts With Friends | Mariah Carey Shows Off Her Christmas Spirit With A Lip Sync-Off With Her Son | Mariah Carey Busts Out Jaw-Dropping Christmas Outfit | Kris Jenner Shares Rare Throwback Photo Of All The Kardashians