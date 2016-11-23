FBI Closes Case Against Brad Pitt

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has officially been cleared by the FBI of any wrongdoing against his children after the alleged altercation involving his 15-year-old son Maddox.

“In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation,” a statement to Us Weekly read. “No charges have been filed in this matter.”

The World War Z actor was accused of physically abusing his son Maddox while on the family’s private jet. Pitt’s estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce after the alleged incident went down.

On October 18, FBI agents interviewed the Maleficent actress for four hours at her Los Angeles home.

Brad Pitt was also cleared of child abuse allegations by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services on November 9.

Also in November, Brad and Angelina reached an agreement forcustody of their six kids: Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 8. The children will remain in Angelina’s custody, and Brad will get visitation rights.

Jolie’s representative released the following statement:

“We can confirm that childcare professionals have encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides over a week ago. In accordance with this agreement, the six children will stay in their mother’s custody, and the children will continue therapeutic visits with their father. This has been determined by childcare professionals to be in the children’s best interest.”

The statement continued, “We are not in a position to discuss the details. We hope now that it is clear that the events which led to the dissolution filing involved minor children and their wellbeing, there will be understanding of the sensitivity of the family situation. We believe that all sides are committed to healing the family and ask for your consideration during this difficult time.”

Since the divorce, Brad recently surfaced for the first time in public at the premiere of his new film Allied, and had a totally awkward encounter with co-star Marion Cotillard.

